From the Archives (April 13, 1920): The Irish Situation.

Interviewed by a representative of the Chicago “Tribune”, Lord French declared that the Irish question would never breed Anglo-American enmity. He denied that the recent murders were the work of American assassins. It was unquestionable that only Irishmen were engaged in them. He emphasised that there was no chance of the situation going out of the hands of Government. A successful rebellion was impossible. It might be tried but defeat was certain. He said that Irish volunteers numbered between one and two hundred thousand organised territorially, with undoubted great organising power and with a large number of rifles and considerable quantities of explosives but no artillery. Lord French declared that he did not believe in the possibility of a Dominion settlement because that logically meant control of army and navy. The correspondent declares that Lord French is likely to resign at the end of the year and his successor may be the Marquis of Londonderry.