From the Archives (April 11, 1972) | Newsprint import policy soon

New Delhi, April 10: Mr. A. C. George, Deputy Minister of Foreign Trade, told the Rajya Sabha to-day that the Government would be announcing the new newsprint import policy very soon. The Deputy Minister, who was replying to a question from Mr. M. K. Mohta explained that the main difficulty faced by the Government in regard to import of newsprint was the shortage of foreign exchange. Over and above that, the U.S. aid had also been cut, he added. Mr. George said imports of newsprint during the last three years were: 1969-70: 1,55,100 tonnes valued at Rs. 1,857 lakhs; 1970-71: 1,44,200 tonnes valued at Rs. 1,873 lakhs and in 1971-72 upto September 1971: 75,500 tonnes valued at Rs. 1,003 lakhs. The suspension of U.S. aid was likely to affect the import of newsprint from that country to the extent of about 25,000 tonnes annually. Under the trade agreement with the Government of Bangla Desh, a provision had been made for the import of newsprint and writing paper upto a value of Rs. 300 lakhs under the limited rupee payment arrangements. Details of actual imports of newsprint from Bangla Desh were still to be settled. Replying to Mr. A. G. Kulkarni, the Minister said the present annual requirement of newsprint was about 2.25 lakh tonnes while the internal production was just over 30,000 tonnes. A sizeable quantity of newsprint had therefore to be imported.