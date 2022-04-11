From the Archives (April 11, 1922) | Effects of noise on human beings

April 11, 2022 00:15 IST

A scientific worker of great distinction has recently invented a machine capable of recording human emotion. One of the secrets which this ingenious piece of mechanism yielded was that noises of various kinds are capable of setting up most active disturbances in our bodies. Nerves and blood vessels seem to react and electric currents are generated in the skin. Other people have created these observations further, and suggest that every noise we hear costs us a little energy — even when we have got accustomed to it. We think, when accustomed to a noise, that we do not hear it at all. That is a delusion. The proof that it is a delusion is found in the fact that the moment a man's health deteriorates, he hears all manner of noises which he had "forgotten to hear" before. He hears the clicking of the typewriter in his office, the buzz of the street, the footsteps in the corridors, even the ticking of the clock. And all these sounds worry and exasperate him. He begins to feel that he cannot endure them. The reason is that he cannot now put them away from him. If you hit a man in perfect physical training he will scarcely notice your blow, for his hard muscles will repel it easily. Yet this represents an effort. The same blow given to a weak, unfit man may hurt exceedingly. The unfit man is not capable of the effort required to repel it. Evidently, then, noise is a source of leakage of energy.