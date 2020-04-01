From the Archives (April 1, 1920): Banks in India. (From an Editorial)

The Statistical tables relating to Banks in India have just been issued by Mr. Findlay Shirras, the Director of Statistics. The figures now published relate to the calender year 1918 and are thus a little out-of-date. They, however, serve to bring out and emphasise some features which are peculiar to banking development in this country. One of these, of course, is what may be called the localisation of banking activities on the part of the most important among banking institutions, the reluctance, that is to say, on the part to extend their spheres of activity to the tracts of country surrounding them. This is what contributes to the paucity of banking facilities in the country. The number of towns in India in which banks and their branches are situated is, Mr. Shirras points out, only a hundred-and-seventy-six. This means that the majority of Indian towns — areas with a population of 10,000 and over according to the census of 1911 — go without banking facilities. This is to say there are still 700 towns or so in the country which cannot boast of even a single bank serving their population.