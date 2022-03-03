There was a lively discussion lasting over three hours at today’s meeting of the Bengal Council, when the Hon’ble Sir Abdul Rahim asked for a grant of Rs 1,25,000 in connection with the opening of temporary jails for Non-co-operation prisoners. The amount was needed for a temporary jail at Kanchrapara for male prisoners and another at Berhampore for women Non-co-operation prisoners. He said that the political atmosphere of the country was still uncertain, although there had been a lull in Non-Co-operation activities after Bardoli resolutions, but there was no certainty how long this state of things would continue. Two amendments were moved, one refusing the grant altogether and another reducing by Rs 22,000 the amount required for the female jail at Berhampore. A large number of Indian non-official members criticised strongly the policy of the Government especially in Government not taking action on the resolution recently passed in the Council demanding immediate release of Non-Co-operation prisoners. This was used as a protest against Government and argument for refusing grant during the debate.