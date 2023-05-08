May 08, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 01:48 am IST

Capetown, May 7: In the Senate, Mr. Munnik moved that the Government be requested to take immediate steps firstly to repatriate all Indians who may be desirous of returning to India as speedily as possible. Secondly to set apart areas where only Indians may reside and thirdly to establish bazaars for living and trading purpose of Indians on the outskirts of the different towns where such may be found necessary. Mr. Duncan, Minister of Interior, accepted the last two clauses and initiated the necessary legislation would be introduced next session.

