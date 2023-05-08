ADVERTISEMENT

In S. Africa
Premium

May 08, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 01:48 am IST

Capetown, May 7: In the Senate, Mr. Munnik moved that the Government be requested to take immediate steps firstly to repatriate all Indians who may be desirous of returning to India as speedily as possible. Secondly to set apart areas where only Indians may reside and thirdly to establish bazaars for living and trading purpose of Indians on the outskirts of the different towns where such may be found necessary. Mr. Duncan, Minister of Interior, accepted the last two clauses and initiated the necessary legislation would be introduced next session.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

From the Archives

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US