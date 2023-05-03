ADVERTISEMENT

Mortality returns
Premium

May 03, 2023 03:22 am | Updated 01:47 am IST

Delhi, May 2: The Health Department of the local Municipality has now started issuing belated reports of the daily plague mortality in Delhi. The report for 1st May gives under heads “Fresh cases” and “fresh deaths“ 18 and 19 respectively. The total number of deaths from all causes for the same date, according to the report, is 56 but in an explanatory paragraph the Health Officer says “The average daily mortality in the city in normal times is 20. If this is deducted from the daily deaths registered and reported these days, it will give a fairly correct idea of the daily mortality from plague, since there is no other fatal epidemic raging at present.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

From the Archives

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US