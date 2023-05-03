HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mortality returns
Premium

May 03, 2023 03:22 am | Updated 03:22 am IST

Delhi, May 2: The Health Department of the local Municipality has now started issuing belated reports of the daily plague mortality in Delhi. The report for 1st May gives under heads “Fresh cases” and “fresh deaths“ 18 and 19 respectively. The total number of deaths from all causes for the same date, according to the report, is 56 but in an explanatory paragraph the Health Officer says “The average daily mortality in the city in normal times is 20. If this is deducted from the daily deaths registered and reported these days, it will give a fairly correct idea of the daily mortality from plague, since there is no other fatal epidemic raging at present.”

Related Topics

From the Archives

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.