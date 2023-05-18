ADVERTISEMENT

Canal project in Bengal
May 18, 2023 12:30 am | Updated 12:12 am IST

Calcutta, May 17: A communique explaining the position regarding the grand trunk canal project emphasises the necessity for maintaining direct steamer route between Calcutta and Eastern Bengal. The existing route has been threatened by the silting up of the Doagra channel, but an alternative route has been opened by cutting through the neck of the land between Gheapatty Khal and Channel Greek. This appears likely to be successful, but it is too early to come to a conclusion. Even as the results of this experiment are pending, the government has decided to postpone the construction of the grand trunk canal. If the results show that the new channel and the rest of the Sunderbans route will be satisfactory, there will be no actual need for the grand trunk canal, but in the meanwhile, the government must be prepared for the necessity of constructing the canal and must proceed with all preliminary arrangements.

