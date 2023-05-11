May 11, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 01:48 am IST

Simla, May 10: Plague returns for the week ending 28th April show that the epidemic is still raging in all provinces being the highest in Punjab and lowest in Bengal. During the week seizures stood at 6241 all over India of whom 4784 died. Punjab’s loss was about half of the whole of India, being 2460 deaths against 3059 seizures. The position in other provinces during the week end in the case of seizures and deaths respectively was: — Delhi Province 264 and 173; Bombay 479 and 339; Madras 354 and 149; Bihar and Orissa 216 and 185, Central Provinces 434 and 239; Burma 87 and 82; Northwest Frontier Provinces 73 and 37; Mysore 65 and 44; Kashmir (Jammu) 146 and 82. In the Bengal Presidency only Calcutta records ten deaths. The principal towns affected are Delhi, Bombay, Rangoon, Lahore, Peshawar, Karachi and Bangalore.

