May 10, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 01:42 am IST

Since Sunday last, Burma is practically isolated from India with regard to telegraphic communication as a result of a severe storm in the bay. Every effort has been made by the Rangoon telegraph staff under the superintendence of Mr. Perry E. Rosemeyer to minimise inconvenience to the public and to restore communication. One line has been opened to communication and traffic is being resumed. ADVERTISEMENT Related Topics From the Archives

