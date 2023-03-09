HamberMenu
Rubber trade
Premium

March 09, 2023 03:20 am | Updated 03:20 am IST

The question of Legislative restriction of rubber from Malaya and Ceylon was argued before the commercial committee of the House of Commons today. Mr. Hindi, Chairman of the India Rubber Association, on behalf of the manufacturers, contended that restriction placed a premium on inefficient administration of plantations. The reply to the contention that the planter was unable to produce rubber under seven pence half penny was that the planter had never tried. Mr. Tottenham on behalf of the growers denied that the administration of plantations was inefficient and ridiculed the idea that rubber could be produced at six pence.

