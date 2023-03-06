ADVERTISEMENT

German bayonets in Calcutta

March 06, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 01:18 am IST

Calcutta, March 5: Attention had been directed in Calcutta recently to hawkers selling splitters imported from Germany consisting of a sword, bayonet attached by a screw to an iron scabbard, the purpose of which is to split wood, but by the removal of the screw the bayonet is left free. The Bengal Government last week declared the unlicensed possession of bayonets to be illegal and in the Legislative Council to-day the Government stated that 18,000 bayonets had been imported, of which 8,500 had been recovered. The Police were taking steps to confiscate the remainder, but some might have reached other parts of India. Following the enquiry into the importation of Germany bayonets in this province, the Calcutta Police are busy making investigation into the import of poisonous from Germany into Calcutta.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US