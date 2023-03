March 28, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 02:16 am IST

New York, Mar. 27: The port surveyor has ordered that henceforth every bottle of liquor brought to this country by steamship passengers, shall be seized and a fine of five dollars per bottle imposed on the owners unless the passengers prove that the liquor was indeed for medicinal purposes. When the amount of liquor does not exceed a quart, it shall be allowed.