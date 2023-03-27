March 27, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 01:15 am IST

Melbourne, Mar. 20: It is reported that as the result of a meeting of the defence council, the Admiralty will be asked to agree to interchange of vessels of Australian and Imperial Mediterranean and Atlantic fleets. Mr. Bruce, commenting on the arrival of New Zealand’s flagship ‘Chatham’ for exercises with the Australian fleet, said that he hoped that such mutual co-operation would be extended throughout all of the Dominions and the motherland thus realising Empire naval co-operation without the sacrifice of Dominion entity. He said that the Pacific would be the venue of future events.