March 23, 2023 05:15 am | Updated 02:31 am IST

Lahore, March 22: H.E. the Governor opened the Sir Michael O’Dwyer Memorial Institute for British Troops this afternoon at the Lahore Cantonment before a distinguished gathering of military and civil officers British and Indian and presented the O’Dwyer Memorial Cup given by Syed Wazir Ali, Military Contractor to the British troops, who had competed in sports during the afternoon. Opening the building the Governor made a short speech in course of which His Excellency said he would always be interested in this institute, forming, as it did, a memorial to a most distinguished member of his service and an old personal member of his own. Its designation will keep alive the name of a great administrator who, though not himself a soldier, was an organiser of victory and who throughout his service maintained affectionate regard and admiration for the British soldier.

