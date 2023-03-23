ADVERTISEMENT

O’Dwyer memorial institute
Premium

March 23, 2023 05:15 am | Updated 02:31 am IST

Lahore, March 22: H.E. the Governor opened the Sir Michael O’Dwyer Memorial Institute for British Troops this afternoon at the Lahore Cantonment before a distinguished gathering of military and civil officers British and Indian and presented the O’Dwyer Memorial Cup given by Syed Wazir Ali, Military Contractor to the British troops, who had competed in sports during the afternoon. Opening the building the Governor made a short speech in course of which His Excellency said he would always be interested in this institute, forming, as it did, a memorial to a most distinguished member of his service and an old personal member of his own. Its designation will keep alive the name of a great administrator who, though not himself a soldier, was an organiser of victory and who throughout his service maintained affectionate regard and admiration for the British soldier.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

From the Archives

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US