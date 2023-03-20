ADVERTISEMENT

Tagore at Ahmedabad
March 20, 2023 03:15 am | Updated 12:09 am IST

Ahmedabad, Mar. 18: Addressing the members of the Gujarat Sabha last night in Seth Ambalal’s bungalow in Shahibag Dr. Rabindranath Tagore said that he had opened a guest house (Viswabharathi) for the homeless wanderers of the world. The West was not less suffering from poverty than the East. The speaker was therefore received in the West with warmth which had never been accorded even to kings and emperors. The West was looking to the East for higher ideals of life. Would they shut themselves and refuse to give what they had? Their salvation lay not in dependence but interdependence.

