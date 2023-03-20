HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tagore at Ahmedabad
Premium

March 20, 2023 03:15 am | Updated 03:15 am IST

Ahmedabad, Mar. 18: Addressing the members of the Gujarat Sabha last night in Seth Ambalal’s bungalow in Shahibag Dr. Rabindranath Tagore said that he had opened a guest house (Viswabharathi) for the homeless wanderers of the world. The West was not less suffering from poverty than the East. The speaker was therefore received in the West with warmth which had never been accorded even to kings and emperors. The West was looking to the East for higher ideals of life. Would they shut themselves and refuse to give what they had? Their salvation lay not in dependence but interdependence.

Related Topics

From the Archives

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.