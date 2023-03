March 17, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 01:41 am IST

London, Mar 16: In the House of Commons, replying to the debate on War Estimates, Mr. Guinness said, the War Office had agreed to the reduction of infantry battalions in India. The question of reduction of cavalry and artillery was still being considered. The War Office was unable to agree with the Government of India regarding proposals for reductions in the number of units, but was discussing cutting down establishments.

