March 13, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 01:46 am IST

Lahore, March 12: An impressive ceremony took place in Lahore Cathedral yesterday when the screens which had been erected in the sanctuary to the memory of the members to the S. and T. corps in India and the Punjab.Light Horse who fell in the war 1914/1918 were unveiled by His Excellency the Governor of the Punjab and dedicated by the Bishop of Lahore.

ADVERTISEMENT