In Parliament Premium

March 10, 2023 03:15 am | Updated 01:21 am IST

Leafield, (Oxford) midnight, March 9: The House of Commons today pressed by three hundred and thirty eight votes against fifty six the second reading of the Bill which prohibits public houses from selling intoxicating liquor for consumption on the premises to persons under eighteen years of age. ADVERTISEMENT Related Topics From the Archives

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.