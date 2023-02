March 01, 2023 04:10 am | Updated 12:11 am IST - London

Feb. 28: In the House of Commons, questioned as to whether the enhancement of pensions of certain retired Indian Civil Servants could be included in the scope of enquiries of the proposed Royal Commission, the representative of the Government said that the terms of reference had not been finally settled but the enquiry would be into the future conditions and it would not be practicable to review the eases of retired officers which had already been decided.

