April 06, 2023 02:27 am | Updated 01:28 am IST

London, April 5: Presiding over the meeting of the Chartered Bank of India, Australia and China, Sir Montagu Turner, referring to India’s financial position, said that the budget deficits were due to abnormal demands and abnormal conditions. India was a country of immense resources and wonderful recuperative powers and, provided retrenchments as suggested by the Inchcape Committee were effected, provided political agitators were reasonably restrained and provided normal conditions prevailed in Europe and America, he could see no reason when India should be ere long in a very satisfactory financial position.

ADVERTISEMENT