In East Africa Premium

April 05, 2023 03:17 am | Updated 01:05 am IST

Darassalaam (Tanganyika), Apl. 4: The Chamber of Commerce here has passed a resolution accepting the new taxes in order to maintain constitutional procedure, but under protest. Indian and Arab firms have closed down all over the territory and business has come to standstill. The Government is buying active foodstuffs. ADVERTISEMENT Related Topics From the Archives

