In Scotland
April 04, 2023 03:32 am | Updated 03:32 am IST

London, April 2: The fishermen of Aberdeen, who have been on strike for the past five weeks as a protest against German trawlers landing fish from Iceland, are now resorting to violence. Three thousand strikers this morning invaded the fish market and pelted the crews of three German vessels with lumps of ice and fish. They dumped the fish from a German vessel on the harbour and set German trawlers adrift, three of which were subsequently berthed in a remote point of the harbour. Other vessels steamed off to Germany. Police reinforcements rushed up and quelled the disturbance.

From the Archives

