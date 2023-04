April 28, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 12:21 am IST

London, April 26: In the House of Commons to-day, replying to a question by Sir Charles Yate in which he referred to the marked improvement in the conditions of lepers which obtained as the result of treatment and research in leper asylum in India, Mr. Chamberlain said that the treatment and research mentioned by Sir Charles were being carefully studied by his department.

ADVERTISEMENT