Gallipoli Day
Premium

April 26, 2023 03:06 am | Updated 03:06 am IST

(British Official Wireless)

Leafield (Oxford) Midnight, April 26.

Australians and New Zealanders all over the world are celebrating to-day the eighth anniversary of the landing at Galliipoli. In the capital cities of Australia and New Zealand the day is being observed as a public holiday. This morning Sir John Joseph Cook, High Commissioner for Australia in London and the representative of Australia States and New Zealand, laid wreaths on the cenotaph in Whitehall in memory of their fallen countrymen.

