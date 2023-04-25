HamberMenu
Beef boycott in Burma
April 25, 2023 12:25 am | Updated 02:05 am IST

Rangoon, April 24: The methods adopted by the Burmese Women’s Association at Kyauktan to stop beef-eating are interesting. It would appear that, at first, members of the Association attempted to bid for slaughter-house licences, but they were warned by the Officer in charge that if they take out licences and then not sell any beef, fresh licences would be issued. Then the members of the Women’s Association picketed the bazaar and purchased beef from buyers of beef paying them higher prices. That campaign was carried on for several days, ending in the closing of slaughter-house and beef stalls.

