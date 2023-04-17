April 17, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 01:11 am IST

Calcutta, April 16: The U.S. Ambassador to India, Mr. Daniel P. Moynihan, to-day dismissed as “a groundless rumour” press reports that the U.S. proposed to supply a submarine to Pakistan to replace “ghazi” which has sunk during the 1971 war. Mr. Moynihan told newsmen at the airport here: “We read the report in newspapers. We got a reply from the U.S. Government this week. I have to say that the report is not true. It is a groundless rumour. I do not know from where the report came.” Mr. Moynihan indicated a clear U.S. stand on the sub-continent to emerge during the coming talks of U.S. Deputy Secretary Mr. Kennett Rush and the Assistant Secretary, Mr. Joseph Sisco with the Government of India during their visit to Delhi this week. Asked about the U.S. attitude on the problems of the Indian sub-continent, he said: “We are looking forward to very good meetings and talks of Mr. Rush and Mr. Sisco with the Government of India on Friday and Saturday.” “I hope the talks will be very warm. I think nothing can be more clear about our stand. I think I should not say anything more before the talks,” he added. Mr. Moynihan said he was “hopeful of growth of trade between India and the USA now.” Asked whether the U.S. Government was taking any initiative to increase the volume of trade with India, he said this was a matter for individual traders to work out.