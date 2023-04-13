ADVERTISEMENT

Mortality in presidency
Premium

April 13, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 01:07 am IST

The Director of Public Health, Madras, has sent us the following report of mortality from epidemic diseases in the districts and towns of the Madras Presidency during the week ending the 7th April 1923: Districts Rural: 62 deaths from plague, 50 from cholera and 126 from small pox were reported, the number of affected districts being 5,6 and 17 respectively. The districts which returned a large mortality from these diseases are the following:

Plague: Bellary (27); Salem (19)

Cholera: South Arcot (37)

Small pox: Malabar (38); South Arcot (28)

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

From the Archives

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US