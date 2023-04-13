April 13, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 01:07 am IST

The Director of Public Health, Madras, has sent us the following report of mortality from epidemic diseases in the districts and towns of the Madras Presidency during the week ending the 7th April 1923: Districts Rural: 62 deaths from plague, 50 from cholera and 126 from small pox were reported, the number of affected districts being 5,6 and 17 respectively. The districts which returned a large mortality from these diseases are the following:

Plague: Bellary (27); Salem (19)

Cholera: South Arcot (37)

Small pox: Malabar (38); South Arcot (28)