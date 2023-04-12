ADVERTISEMENT

British politics
Premium

April 12, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 12:39 am IST

London, April 10: The Government defeat occurred on a technical motion that the Speaker leave the Chair. This enables preliminary discussion of topics embraced in the estimates before the latter are investigated in committee. In the course of this, there was a discussion on the position of the ex-servicemen in the civil service. The declaration of votes was greeted by loud and prolonged cheers by Labour members, who enthusiastically threw their order papers in the air and waved their handkerchiefs crying, “Resign”, “Send for the Premier.” The House then adjourned. The defeat creates a most awkward difficulty, which the Ministry however expects to surmount.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

From the Archives

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US