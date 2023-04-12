April 12, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 12:39 am IST

London, April 10: The Government defeat occurred on a technical motion that the Speaker leave the Chair. This enables preliminary discussion of topics embraced in the estimates before the latter are investigated in committee. In the course of this, there was a discussion on the position of the ex-servicemen in the civil service. The declaration of votes was greeted by loud and prolonged cheers by Labour members, who enthusiastically threw their order papers in the air and waved their handkerchiefs crying, “Resign”, “Send for the Premier.” The House then adjourned. The defeat creates a most awkward difficulty, which the Ministry however expects to surmount.