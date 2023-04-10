ADVERTISEMENT

Indians in Tanganyika
Premium

April 10, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 12:05 am IST

London, April 9: The Colonial Office throws light on the sections of Indians of Tanganyika who have closed their shops completely and ceased business as a protest against the recent ordinances dealing with the profits tax, trade licenses and pedlars’ licenses which apply equally to all businessmen irrespective of race. The Colonial Office denies however there has been disorder and the Governor of Tanganyika in a despatch anticipates that the Indian action will not be prolonged in view of the fact that it is not backed up by Europeans including Italians, Greeks or Goanese. New legislation does not impose new trade disabilities and is merely designed to replace the former Germans laws.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

From the Archives

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US