April 10, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 12:08 am IST

New Delhi, April 9: The Irrigation and Power Minister, Dr. K.L. Rao to-day announced in the Lok Sabha that the waters of the Beas river would be impounded during the coming monsoon with the completion of the Pong Dam in Himachal Pradesh. Replying to a call attention notive given by Mr. Virbhadra Singh and three others, Dr. Rao said the completion of the dam would enable utilisation of the bulk of the monsoon waters of the River Beas which were so far running to Pakistan. The Mangla Dam in Pakistan and the Pong Dam in India were both started at the same time. While Pakistan had completed the Mangla project six years ago and enjoyed the benefits, India was yet to utilise the Beas waters, Dr. Rao said. During the discussion, the Congress members from Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan exhibited their frayed tempers. The Rajasthan members, Mr. Virbhadra Singh, Mr. Partap Singh, Mr. Vikram Mahajan and Mr. Narain Chand Parashar blamed the Irrigation and Power Minister for not honouring his earlier assurance that the waters would not be impounded until all the families affected by the dam were resettled. The members from Rajasthan, including Mr. M.C. Daga said it was wrong to create an impression that the Rajasthan Government had not given lands for rehabilitation in the Rajasthan canal area. Dr. Rao maintained that he was not backing out from his assurance. What he needed was the cooperation from the families to be rehabilitated.

