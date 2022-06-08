Fresh U.S. raids on Hanoi strongholds

Saigon, June 7: United States warplanes have bombed a bridge and a railway yard in north-eastern North Vietnam within 32 kms. of the Chinese border, a military communique reported to-day. Military sources said it was the closest U.S. fighter planes have come to China during the current series of retaliatory raids against North Vietnam. Using electronically guided bombs, Air Force Phantoms destroyed a highway bridge 16 kms. southwest of Lang Son, the communique said. Lang Son province borders China and its capital, also of the same name is about 40 kms. from the Chinese border crossing town of Píng Hasiang. The military spokesman added that in the same area the Air Force Phantoms bombed a railroad marshalling yard starting “six medium fires”. No planes entered Chinese air space, he added. The U.S. Command in Saigon to-day reported a further 270 strikes by jet fighter bombers against North Vietnam in the 24-hour period ended at 17-00 hours yesterday. The jets made a second attack against the Bac Giang thermal power plant, 40 kms. northeast of Hanoi which was a major source of power for “war related industries” in the area, the Command communique said. The bombs made direct hits on the generator buildings and plant but the extent of the damage could not be determined because of cloud cover in the target area, it added.