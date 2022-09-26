French Opinion

September 26, 2022 01:05 IST

Constantinople, Sept. 25: Highest French authorities are convinced that the fire at Smyrna cannot be attributed to the Turks and it is declared that investigations show that there is no ground for the statements of refugees that Turks sprinkled streets and houses with petrol. On the contrary it is alleged that previous to the outbreak of fire, Armenians were seen to throw bombs out of houses and otherwise to act in a hostile manner and it was this, it was stated in French circles, which led to repressive measures of which Armenians were the principal victims. 

