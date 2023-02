February 15, 2023 05:55 am | Updated 05:55 am IST

Cologne, Feb 13: All exports from Ruhr to the unoccupied Germany are forbidden except fats, cereals and manures. All other merchandise is subject to a tax of 10 per cent ‘ad valorem’ duty. The prohibition of exports has been enforced just in time to hold up four locomotives consigned for Russia from the Krupps. The States of Kaiserbeg and Handelshog hotels in Essex have been summarily dismissed for refusing to serve the French and the Belgians.