Under the auspices of the Womens’ Indian Association a public meeting of the women of Cocanada was held on Thursday, the 2nd instant in the Cocanada Town Hall at which the following resolutions were passed unanimously and enthusiastically by a large gathering which included the most progressive and public-spirited ladies of the town: “That this meeting of the women of Cocanada believes that it is necessary, just and wise for every boy and girl in the Municipality to be given Elementary Education, and it therefore earnestly requests the Municipal Councillors to include girls in their scheme of Compulsory Free Elementary Education.” This resolution was introduced in the meeting by Srimati Koka Kristnavenamma (Mrs Janardanarao Naidu, member of the Godavary District Educational Committee), who presided, seconded by Srimati Kannakamma Ammal and supported in convincing arguments by Srimati Lakshmi Narassama (Editor, ‘Savitri’), Srimati Venkatarathamma (Editor, ‘Anasuya’), Srimati Sundarammal, Miss Bhaskerville and Mrs Cousins.