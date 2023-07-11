HamberMenu
France and disarmament
Premium

July 11, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 12:15 am IST

Paris, July 9: The annexes to the Pacific Treaty were also passed by the Chamber. In the course of the debate reporter Raynaldy emphasised that the treaty did not apply to parties with continental possessions in the Pacific, but said that the France-Japanese Treaty of July 1907 constituting a guarantee of inestimable value was still in force and applicable to all French continental possessions. Raynaldy enumerating the advantages of the treaty said that for the United States it meant the disappearance of the Anglo-Japanese Treaty and the avoidance of causes of conflict in the Pacific.

From the Archives

