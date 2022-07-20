Floods in Bengal

Darjeeling, July 20: Heavy floods have breached the Darjeeling-Himalayan Railway in several places. A storm cloud on Monday gave Jalpaiguri six inches of rain and on the following day there was heavy downpour at Siliguri and Tindharia. Only half down train from Darjeeling got through on Tuesday, luggage being left behind. The line, however, was cleared sufficiently to enable the up mail train to come up but landslips took place after the up train had passed and the down mail was stopped just as it was about to leave Darjeeling. This mail train carried home letters and effort was made to pass mail bags through, but no passengers were permitted to leave. The Railway track is piled with debris of all kinds brought down by heavy rain.