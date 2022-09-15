First forecast of gingelly crop

Radhika Santhanam 10280
September 15, 2022 00:25 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The forecast received from the Department of Statistics, India, is based on reports received from provinces which contain on an average 99.6 per cent of the entire area under gingelly in British India. The total area under the crop is 2,329,000 acres, as compared with 1,543,000 acres at this time last year. Sowings will continue in many places. Weather conditions at sowing time have been generally favourable, except in Bengal where drought not only interfered with sowing operations but also affected the growth of the plants. The present condition of the crop is on the whole good, but more rain is urgently wanted in some of the important gingelly growing tracts.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
From the Archives

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app