First forecast of gingelly crop

The forecast received from the Department of Statistics, India, is based on reports received from provinces which contain on an average 99.6 per cent of the entire area under gingelly in British India. The total area under the crop is 2,329,000 acres, as compared with 1,543,000 acres at this time last year. Sowings will continue in many places. Weather conditions at sowing time have been generally favourable, except in Bengal where drought not only interfered with sowing operations but also affected the growth of the plants. The present condition of the crop is on the whole good, but more rain is urgently wanted in some of the important gingelly growing tracts.