Film Censorship (July 21, 1970):(From an editorial)

At the recent Bombay meeting of the Parliamentary Consultative Committee attached to his Ministry, Mr. Satyanarayana Sinha, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, voiced grave concern over the undue emphasis on sex and violence being laid in Indian films and said that the Government had instructed film censors to cut out such offending scenes ruthlessly. He warned producers that an entire film might be refused clearance if necessary. Mr. Sinha’s concern is well-founded. In the cut-throat competition among the Indian film producers for the cinema-goer’s rupee, conservative standards of decency have been a grievous casualty and, as Mr. Sinha pointed out, objectionable scenes have often been introduced with an eye entirely on the box office. But is “tough” censorship which Mr. Sinha has threatened the answer? The Khosla Committee, which went into the question of film censorship and whose report the Bombay meeting was called to discuss, has itself warned against the harm that censorship could cause to the artiste’s creativity and right of free expression and has recommended flexibility in judging the merits and demerits of a film. There is a strict code of decency already in the censor’s hands now and its enforcement has often led to a film being haphazardly cut to the detriment of continuity and artistic merit. Some film-makers have resorted to ludicrous subterfuges to get around the code and ludicrous films have been the end product. Censorship is a many-sided weapon that can be used to curtail the citizen’s democratic freedoms.