January 08, 2024 12:56 am | Updated 12:56 am IST

Madras, Jan. 7: The Government of India has decided “in principle” to go in for an underground railway network for the Metropolitan Madras area. Such “in principle” decisions have been taken in respect of the other three metropolitan areas - Calcutta, Bombay and Delhi. In the case of Calcutta, work with Russian collaboration has started, on the underground transportation system. Some provision is expected to be made in the Fifth Plan for the other proposed underground railway networks. Mr. L.N. Mishra, Railway Minister, told newsmen here to-day that the progress of the schemes would depend on the availability of foreign collaborations and funds. The next stage for the Madras scheme would be the preparation of exact cost estimates and location and other surveys, work on which would start soon. The schemes would be taken up in the order of Bombay, Delhi and Madras, though that did not mean that one project would wait for the completion of the other. Answering questions, Mr. Mishra said these schemes were costly, besides being dependent on foreign collaboration. The Railway Board was keen on the same pattern standardised for all the four metropolitan areas to avoid difficulties of spare parts, components etc. in future. With this in view, a search was on for foreign collaboration. The schemes might take 10 years and more for completion. Even the Calcutta scheme on which work had commenced was expected to be completed only in 1979 or 1980.