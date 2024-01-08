GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Fifty years ago | Tube Rly. for Madras approved “in principle”
Premium

January 08, 2024 12:56 am | Updated 12:56 am IST

Madras, Jan. 7: The Government of India has decided “in principle” to go in for an underground railway network for the Metropolitan Madras area. Such “in principle” decisions have been taken in respect of the other three metropolitan areas - Calcutta, Bombay and Delhi. In the case of Calcutta, work with Russian collaboration has started, on the underground transportation system. Some provision is expected to be made in the Fifth Plan for the other proposed underground railway networks. Mr. L.N. Mishra, Railway Minister, told newsmen here to-day that the progress of the schemes would depend on the availability of foreign collaborations and funds. The next stage for the Madras scheme would be the preparation of exact cost estimates and location and other surveys, work on which would start soon. The schemes would be taken up in the order of Bombay, Delhi and Madras, though that did not mean that one project would wait for the completion of the other. Answering questions, Mr. Mishra said these schemes were costly, besides being dependent on foreign collaboration. The Railway Board was keen on the same pattern standardised for all the four metropolitan areas to avoid difficulties of spare parts, components etc. in future. With this in view, a search was on for foreign collaboration. The schemes might take 10 years and more for completion. Even the Calcutta scheme on which work had commenced was expected to be completed only in 1979 or 1980.

Related Topics

From the Archives

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.