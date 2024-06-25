Fifty years ago June 25, 1974 | Likely H. Bomb Test: Agency report widely quoted in U.S.

Washington, June 24: A UNI report from New Delhi has been quoted widely in American news media to suggest that India intends to follow up its recent modest underground nuclear test with a spectacular hydrogen bomb test.

The Washington Post described the UNI as “a news agency that is heavily influenced by the Government of India and went on to add that Delhi had not commented on the agency’s report about an imminent thermonuclear test - the inference that the “Post” report drew from this was that the report had substance.

It noted that Dr. R. Ramanna, Director of the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre had told a group of scientists two weeks ago that India planned another event “which may thrill the nation more than the May 18 underground nuclear test.”

The “Post” report by one of its Washington staff also concluded that the Indian test had set off a chain reaction among other non-nuclear weapon countries and that in the near future, Iran and Japan would also join the nuclear club.

The report suggested that Iran which, according to it, felt its claim to regional hegemony challenged by a nuclear India, would acquire nuclear knowhow and materials from France.