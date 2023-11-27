Fifty years ago | Half A Million Greet Brezhnev in Delhi

November 27, 2023 04:15 am | Updated 04:15 am IST

NEW DELHI, Nov. 26. A truly magnificent reception, which could well be the envy of any other world leader, was accorded to the Soviet Communist Party Chief, Mr. Leonid Brezhnev, when he arrived in Delhi to-day on a four-day visit to place Indo-Soviet friendship on a still stronger foundation.

All along the 16-kilometre route of the ceremonial drive from the airport to Rashtrapati Bhavan, he was cheered lustily by an estimated half a million people who waited patiently for a long time in the pleasant winter sunshine to greet him.

It was, indeed, an authentic cross section of the Indian people ranging from humble farmers who had come from distant villages to the sophisticated political elite in the capital which turned up in full strength irrespective of party affiliations to place itself at the forefront of this popular welcome to the leader of a great and friendly nation that stood by India during the Bangladesh conflict.

The vast crowds that gathered at vantage points along the route included large number of students, members of youth organisations, working classes, civil servants, traders and even tourists cutting across political barriers in an unprecedented salutation to this extraordinary personality whose name will be associated in history with the ending of the cold war, the East-West detente and the beginning of a new era of co-existence between capitalism and communism.