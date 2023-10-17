Fifty years ago | Egypt warns Israel: peace of missile war

October 17, 2023 12:15 am | Updated October 16, 2023 11:12 pm IST

Cairo, Oct. 16: President Anwar Sadat warned to-day that Egyptian missiles are poised to strike “the very depths of Israel any minute.” But he said Egypt was ready to accept a cease-fire and attend a peace conference at the U.N. He made the missile threat and voiced Egypt’s peace conditions in an hour-long speech to the People’s Assembly, which was broadcast live by Cairo Radio. “Egyptian missiles called Zafar, which means victorious, can cross the Sinai. These land-to-land missiles are ready now to be launched to the very depths of Israel any minute,” Mr. Sadat declared. He, however, said Egypt is ready to accept a cease-fire. The two main conditions were Israel’s withdrawal from all the Arab territory it occupied in the 1967 war and restoration of the rights of Palestinians who fled or left Israel when the Jewish State was created 35 years ago. “We are ready to attend a peace conference at the U.N.,” Mr. Sadat said. “I shall try to convince other Arab leaders and the leaders of the Palestinian people so that all will take part in this conference.” If Israel refuses to accept the Arabs’ demands, he warned it faces “a war of attrition which we can endure with greater ease than they can endure.” In a warning to the Israeli leaders, Mr. Sadat said: “I have always warned that in our confrontation with Israel it will be an eye for an eye, a tooth for a tooth and depth for a depth.” Mr. Sadat divided his speech in sections dealing with war and peace. Ironically, he made the threat in his “peace section” saying: “We are not advocates of annihilation as the Israelis claim. We want only peace with justice.”

