Fifty years ago | Chilean President ousted

September 12, 2023 12:15 am | Updated September 11, 2023 10:49 pm IST

Buenos Aires, Sept. 11: Chile’s armed forces commanders were to-day reported to have ousted President Salvador Allende and one radio monitored here said that the presidential palace in Santiago had been bombed.

President Allende has been arrested by the armed forces, the junta-controlled Chilean radio reported.

The President gave himself up at 18-30 GMT (00-00 hrs. IST), the radio said.

Radio Agricultura of Santiago said that Air Force planes bombed the Moneda Palace in central Santiago and other districts of the city, including Dr. Allende’s private residence killing at least four people.

All telephone and telegraphic communication to and from Chile were broken off and all flights from Buenos Aires into Chile were cancelled. Border points were also closed.

President Allende meanwhile announced in a radio broadcast monitored here at 21-00 IST that he would remain in office to oppose the uprising of the “reactionary armed forces.”

After announcing that Dr. Allende — the world’s first freely elected marxist leader — had already been ousted, Radio Corporation said that the military chiefs had given the President a noon (21-30 IST) deadline to resign.

They said that if anybody remained in the presidential palace after the deadline they would be forcibly evicted.

The radio report indicated that the effective Government was in the hands of the armed forces and that the demand for Dr. Allende’s resignation was a matter of form.

Describing themselves as a Government military junta (Junta Millitar de Gobirno) the commanders said in a communique read over rebel radio stations that Chile was being “destroyed” by a “most grave economic, social and moral crisis.”

