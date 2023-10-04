Fifty years ago | Big fall in raw silk prices

October 04, 2023 12:15 am | Updated October 03, 2023 11:28 pm IST

Bangalore, Oct. 3: Prices of raw silk in Mysore, which accounts for almost the whole of the country’s mulberry silk, have crashed leading the State Government and the Central Silk Board to concert immediate measures for the stabilisation of prices.

The Chief Minister, Mr. D. Devaraj Urs, told pressmen here to-day the State Government had requested the Central Board to fix and announce the floor and ceiling prices of raw silk immediately and had asked the State Raw Silk Marketing Federation to enter the market for the purchase of raw silk at those prices.

The Chief Minister also had discussions with representatives of the Central Silk Board on the measures to combat the slump in raw silk trade with its repercussions on the grower, reeler and weaver.

Mr. Urs also asked the Board to move the Centre to lift the ban on raw silk export at least temporarily so that the situation would ease and the prices stabilise.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mysore produces almost 20 lakh kg of raw silk a year. The official explanation for the slump in the prices is that in view of the favourable crop the market arrivals of cocoons had been considerable.

The Chief Minister also said that silk merchants and private credit channels which were traditionally advancing funds to cocoon growers and others had suddenly stopped the advances leading to a further drop in price. For instance, the price of domestic basin silk had fallen by Rs 75 to Rs 80 a kg and of charka silk by Rs 80 to Rs 90 a kg. Cocoon prices which were ruling at Rs 22 a kg had come down to Rs 14.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT